Woman Allegedly Interferes With Arrest, Strikes Police Animal

INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police arrested a Westmoreland County woman after she interfered with a disorderly conduct arrest, struck a police horse, and then resisted arrest.

According to police, 20-year-old Gabriela Rae Kerston, of New Kensington, Westmoreland County, was charged with a felony count of Police Animals, as well as misdemeanor counts of Obstructing Administration of Law or Other Governmental Function, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Arrest.

Kerston was transported to the Indiana County Jail and was arraigned on Friday by Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch.

She was then released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

Details of the incident:

On March 24, 2023, at approximately 11:16 p.m., members of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) “IUPatty’s” Detail were dispatched to assist the PSP Mounted Patrol Unit with a Disorderly Conduct arrest near the intersection of South Street and Rice Avenue, Indiana Borough, Indiana County.

A trooper with the Mounted Patrol Unit had detained a male suspect for an incident of Disorderly Conduct when a woman, later identified as Kerston, physically interfered with that arrest by grabbing the trooper’s right hand. At the time, the trooper was awaiting the arrival of Patrol Unit members and, with his right hand, was holding onto a backpack being worn by the male suspect.

Troopers then ordered the woman to cease her actions and move away from the area. While being detained by another trooper, the woman struck a Mounted Patrol Unit horse about the right neck and right stomach area several times. The woman then resisted arrest and was subsequently taken into custody.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 3 at 11:00 a.m.

