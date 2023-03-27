7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayRain, mainly after 1pm. High near 52. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
TonightA chance of rain, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
TuesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 46. North wind around 7 mph.
Tuesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 26. North wind 6 to 9 mph.
WednesdayScattered showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday NightScattered rain and snow showers before 8pm, then scattered snow showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
ThursdaySunny, with a high near 47.
Thursday NightA chance of rain after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
FridayRain, mainly after 8am. High near 59. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday NightRain. Low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
SaturdayShowers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday NightA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
SundayMostly sunny, with a high near 48.
