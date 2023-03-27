A-C Valley Jazz Festival Set for March 31

FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The A-C Valley Jazz Band Festival will take place on Friday, March 31.

The event begins at 7:00 p.m.

The admission fee is $5.00.

The following bands will take the stage:

7:00 p.m. – A-C Valley

7:15 p.m. – Rocky Grove

7:30 p.m. – Clarion-Limestone HS Jazz Band #1

7:45 p.m. – Clarion-Limestone HS Jazz Band #2

8:00 p.m. – Conneaut Valley

8:15 p.m. – DuBois

8:30 p.m. – Meadville

8:45 p.m. – The Good Times Big Band

The A-C Valley High School Auditorium is located at 776 State Route 58 in Foxburg.

