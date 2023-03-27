BREAKING NEWS: Authorities Searching for Missing Oil City Woman

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Crews have been searching throughout the night and early morning hours for an area woman who was reported missing on Sunday, March 26.

According to the Oil City Police Department, authorities are searching for 75-year-old Mary Suzette Nellis, of Oil City.

Police say Nellis left for an afternoon walk around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, near the Clarion University Venango Campus on West 1st Street in Oil City, Venango County.

Nellis is believed to be wearing a light green jacket and blue jeans.

She is approximately 5’2″ tall, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

A representative with Franklin-based State Police told exploreVenango.com that the search is going to continue this morning, Monday, March 27.

“It has continued all throughout the night and will continue through the morning and today,” she said.

All fire and emergency agencies were requested to provide more manpower for the search via scanner transmission.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Oil City Police at 814-678-3080, or dial 9-1-1.

Stay with Explore for continuous coverage of this Breaking News story.

