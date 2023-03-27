 

BREAKING NEWS: Missing Oil City Woman Found Dead

Monday, March 27, 2023 @ 12:03 PM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Mary Suzette Nellis Crimes Scene 02 (IMG_4740)OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The search for a missing Oil City woman has ended.

According to sources at the scene, 75-year-old Marcy Suzette Nellis, of Oil City, was found dead near the bike path between Osbourne Street and Mineral Street in Oil City.

Nellis was reported missing shortly after she left for an afternoon walk around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, near the Clarion University Venango Campus on West 1st Street in Oil City, Venango County.

A representative with Franklin-based State Police told exploreVenango.com that the search “continued all throughout the night” Sunday, March 26, and in to the morning hours of Monday, March 27.

All fire and emergency agencies were requested to provide more manpower for the search via scanner transmission around 7:40 a.m. on Monday, March 27.

Oil City Police Chief David Ragon did not immediately return calls from exploreVenango.

Stay with Explore for continuous coverage of this Breaking News story.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

