Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Jethro
Monday, March 27, 2023 @ 12:03 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Jethro!
Jethro is a male Basset Hound mix puppy.
His vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, he is friendly, playful, and curious.
He was brought to the rescue center as a stray.
For more information on him, please email Tri-County Animal Rescue Center at [email protected] or call 814-918-2032.
