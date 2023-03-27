Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Grilled Chorizo and Shrimp Paella

This shrimp paella recipe is not only healthy but satisfying, too!

Ingredients

1 medium sweet red pepper, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped



2 tablespoons olive oil4 cups instant brown rice4 garlic cloves, minced1 chipotle pepper in adobo sauce, chopped6 cups of reduced-sodium chicken broth1 can (14-1/2 ounces) no-salt-added diced tomatoes1 teaspoon saffron threads or 4 teaspoons ground turmeric1 pound uncooked medium shrimp, peeled and deveined1 package (12 ounces) of fully cooked chorizo chicken sausage or flavor of your choice, cut into 1/4-inch slices1 medium mango, coarsely chopped2 tablespoons lime juice1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper1 medium lime, cut into wedges2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro

Directions

-In a Dutch oven, saute red pepper and onion in oil until tender. Add the rice, garlic, and chipotle pepper; saute for 2 minutes longer. Add the broth, tomatoes, and saffron. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer until liquid is absorbed, about 5 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes.

-Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the shrimp, chicken sausage, and mango; sprinkle with lime juice and cayenne. Transfer to a grill wok or basket. Grill, covered, over medium heat until shrimp turn pink, 5-8 minutes, stirring occasionally.

-Add shrimp mixture to Dutch oven; toss to combine. Garnish with lime wedges and cilantro.

