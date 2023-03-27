Deer Creek Winery to Host Fool’s Day Games on April 1
Monday, March 27, 2023 @ 10:03 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is hosting Fool’s Day Games on Saturday, April 1.
This event is from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Come out to Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville and compete in various skill-based games. The best of the best will win prizes!
All participants get a free pour and get to take part in fun activities and games.
Bring your friends and compete to become the champion!
Tickets are $15.00.
To register and get tickets, follow this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fools-day-games-tickets-523030376937.
The winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.
For more information on Deer Creek Winery, visit their website here.
