 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Lucinda Man Sentenced in Federal Court for Role in Meth Ring

Monday, March 27, 2023 @ 09:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

atf-agentERIE, Pa. – A Lucinda man has been sentenced in federal court to 84 months in prison for violating federal drug laws, according to Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti.

United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter imposed the sentence on Kevin Wayne Huet, 35, Lucinda, Pennsylvania.

According to information presented to the court, from in and around June 2018, to on or about February 28, 2020, Huet conspired with co-defendants to possess with intent to distribute and distributed five hundred grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine as they participated in a methamphetamine distribution network that trafficked methamphetamine from Akron, Ohio and Erie, Pennsylvania into Crawford, Venango and Warren Counties. Huet also possessed a firearm in furtherance of the drug distribution conspiracy.

Assistant United States Attorney Paul S. Sellers prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

United States Attorney Rivetti commended the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop E, Vice Unit, the Titusville Police Department, the Warren County Drug Task Force, the Warren County Sherriff’s Office and the Crawford County Sherriff’s Office for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Huet.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.