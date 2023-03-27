Mayport Man Allegedly Strangles Wife, Smashes Her Phone During Argument

RINGGOLD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Mayport man is accused of strangling his wife and smashing her phone during an incident in Ringgold Township last week.

Court documents indicate that Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 38-year-old Christopher Allen Steele, of Mayport, on Thursday, March 23, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, Upon arrival, PSP Punxsutawney officers interviewed the victim upon arrival, who related that she and her husband, Christopher Steele, got into a physical altercation over money that she had spent.

The victim related it first started in the kitchen of a residence in Ringgold Township, Jefferson County, then moved upstairs, and finally ended in the kitchen when Steele left the home, the complaint states.

During the altercation, Steele had taken the victim’s cell phone and smashed it. She reported Steele also held her down and struck her multiple times in the back of the head while in an upstairs bedroom, the complaint indicates.

The victim reported she was struck in the back of the head with a massager. She complained of head pain; however, she denied medical treatment, the complaint notes.

Steele also choked the victim to the point she was unable to breathe, the complaint continues.

The victim was observed with recent bruising to her left forearm and cuts to her hands which she related Steele had grabbed her and thrown her, the complaint indicates.

The victim related she was unable to call 9-1-1 due to her phone being smashed and attempted later, however, was unable to get service. After the altercation, Steele left the home, the complaint notes.

Police then interviewed Steele, who claimed they were arguing over money. He claimed after the argument, he left and went to a friend’s house and later returned home. He denied ever pushing the victim or touching her, according to the complaint.

Steele later related they had been fighting for approximately 40 minutes and upon questioning him about the cell phone, he admitted to smashing the victim’s cell phone, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, Steele was advised that based on the victim’s statement and the injuries observed, he was going to be taken into custody. He was then handcuffed and placed in the rear of a patrol car.

He was arraigned at 11:32 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, on the following charges in front of Judge Mizerock:

Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $20,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, April 4, with Judge Mizerock presiding.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.