Robert W. “Bob” Watson, 76, of Cranberry, died at his residence on Friday, March 24, 2023.

He was born in Oil City on June 27, 1946 to the late William R. and Doris M. (Leadbetter) Watson.

He was a 1964 graduate of Oil City High School.

Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and grandsons.

He was employed by Electralloy in Oil City for over 35 years, retiring in 2016.

He was married in Franklin on July 2, 1966 to the former Sharon A. (Amon), who survives.

Also surviving is their daughter, Christine A. Huff and her husband Steven of Oil City; two grandsons, Brandon Huff of Oil City and Matthew Huff and his wife Tiffany and their son Oliver of Pittsburgh; and his sister, Sandra Hanna of Oil City.

Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, William J. Watson.

Visitation for friends and family will be held Wednesday (March 29) from 5 – 7 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, where a memorial service will follow Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Rev. Bonnie Stoudt, pastor of First Church of God in Oil City, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main St., Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to Bob’s family, visit www.hilebest.com.

