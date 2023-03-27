Clarion County Historical Series: Living at the Modern Diner – A Grandson Looks Back
CLARION, Pa. (EYT ) – The Modern Diner was a landmark in Clarion for 45 years from 1926 until 1971 when it was sold to build Gallagher’s drugstore that later became CVS.
(Pictured above: Retirement party for Thelma Fox, owner of The Modern Diner.)
Mrs. Thelma Fox was the owner of the Modern Diner at that time and was associated with the diner, in some capacity for approximately 28 years. She was as much of a legend as the diner and its pies and French fries smothered with gravy.
This is Part Two of a historical series on the Modern Diner and its impact on Clarion–sponsored by First United National Bank
Earlier the diner was known as Wimpy’s Modern Diner, owned by Wimpy Giles.
His nickname came from his resemblance to the Wimpy character in Popeye cartoons – who always asked for hamburgers today and pay for them tomorrow.
His diner was in the same location as the final modern diner, sandwich in between a gas station and on the other side of the alley the Garby theater. One difference was that it was a metal building similar to standard diners at the time.
Thelma’s diner also expanded from its narrow footprint into first-floor rooms in her home next door.
A unique perspective on the history of the Modern Diner for this story was offered by a person who spent his first 12 years of life living at the diner and the apartment beside it.
Mike Wise is the grandson of Thelma. His mother, Norma, is the daughter of Thelma.
“I lived in the diner for the first 12 years of my life in what was that upstairs apartment,” Wise told exploreClarion.com. “I had full run of the diner and at about 12 years old I started running the register and things like that to help my grandmother.
“She was open 363 days a year she closed only for Christmas and then the last 10 or 12 years she closed for New Year’s because it got to be too much. Those are the only two days she was closed and she was open 24 hours a day the rest of the year.”
Wise said she had worked as a waitress and cook in the restaurant before buying it from Heap Alexander. Rumors are that later his son, Judge Alexander could also be found in the diner washing dishes.
Thelma did have a partner for a few years until her partner’s husband a clearing borough policeman, got a better job offer in Tionesta and she was the sole owner.
“She soon expanded and the Rotary, Lions, and Jaycees all held their regular meetings in the Colonial Room of the diner,” said Wise. “The Clarion State College Quarterback Club every home game day the Clarion football team went there. Road signs proudly listed the clubs and times that were meant at the modern diner attracting more travelers.
No Gravy and fries for grandson
“People kept telling me how great the gravy and fries were, yet for some reason that was the connoisseur’s dish the college students would come in at 2-3 a.m. and then have gravy and fries. The sad thing was I grew up in the restaurant but never had any gravy and fries.”.
A fishy memory
“Growing up as a kid there I hated fish because we got it every Friday and you were forced to eat it. People would be backed up the whole way across Martin’s gas station and back the whole way down across the alley and past the Garby Theater. They would stand in line for an hour to get Friday fish fry.
“It wasn’t until after I graduated from IUP before I could eat fish again and I’ve been constantly disappointed because as much as I hated it because I ate it all the time, it’s hard to find very good fish and the best that I have found is down at the Liberty Street Restaurant at the VFW.”
When Wise was 12 years old, his mother Nora remarried Dr. AC Myers and they moved to his farm in the Knox area Mike attended Keystone High school there.
When the agreement was made for Phill Gallagher to buy The modern diner property didn’t want another pharmacy to come in and take his previous location, so he put a hallmark store in there and hired Mike’s mother as manager of the store and eventually she bought the business and building from Phil.
“I graduated from IUP, and I worked to pay off my college loans through one of those construction jobs, working at PennDOT, Clarion Borough, and then I spent a couple of years working Bracken’s Construction got most of everything paid off and I then got a job working for Hallmark Cards.”
He managed the Clarion Hallmark store for a year and then spent 27 years working in basically market development and real estate with them in the Northeast. When he decided to retire, I got the chance to come back home.
Mike and his wife Elsa are now real estate agents with Coldwell Banker at Burns and Burns in Clarion.
Read Part 1: Clarion County Historical Series: Remembering The Modern Diner
Clarion County Historical Series is brought to you by First United National Bank – The FUN Bank!
Stop at one of their offices in Fryburg, Clarion, New Bethlehem, Oil City, Franklin, or Cranberry and allow First United National Bank to make you one of their satisfied customers.
For more information on “The FUN Bank,” visit Fun-Bank.com.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.