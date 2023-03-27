 

‘Mommy and Me for Tea’ to Be Held on May 7 at The Haskell House in Clarion

Monday, March 27, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Tea Party 4 (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Haskell House is excited to announce their upcoming Mother’s Day event set for May 7!

“Mommy and Me for Tea” will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Ashley Brown, The Haskell House venue manager, told exploreClarion.com, “Our staff has been busy planning a day for moms and littles to enjoy since early February!

“We’ve worked hard to come up with activities that will appeal to girls and boys of all ages.”

Some of the activities being offered at the event include decorating specialty cookies from Pence Cookie Co., Bingo, a coloring contest, and nail painting.

A photo booth will also be set up to commemorate the day!

Tea party-style snacks and drinks will be provided by Michelle’s Cafe.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/559163110917.

Tickets are limited, so get yours today!

Tea Party water Announcement

If, for any reason, the venue cancels the event, any tickets that were already purchased would be refunded.


