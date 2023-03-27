Sian Jackson Selected as Brookville Equipment Corporation’s Student of the Month
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Sian Jackson has been selected as Brookville Equipment Corporation’s Student of the Month for March.
Sian Jackson is a junior at Jeff Tech High School and a trainee at Niagara Cutter through Jeff Tech’s Co-Op Program. Sian started at Niagara Cutter in August and recently moved to a new department making cutting tools.
At Jeff Tech, Sian’s area of focus is Advance Manufacturing, which she chose because she thought it would be fun and would always have the option to fall back on in the future.
Sian has been learning lots of new trades during her time at Jeff Tech. In Machine Shop, they have learned how to use manual mills and CNC mills. She and her classmates have recently built tripods for guns, in which they collaborated with the welding class to help complete this project. Sian’s favorite thing about her Advance Manufacturing classes is that she knows she can make anything, while knowing how to make things with different metals, like hammers or wrenches. During school, she really wants to learn CNC programming, which is coding for manufacturing.
When Sian isn’t working or at school, she loves to read, work out, crochet, make jewelry, and write short stories.
After high school, Sian’s plans include joining the Navy and going to college post-Navy. Her ultimate dream job is to become a Marine Biologist. She would like to study the depths of the ocean and figure out the unknown at undiscovered depths.
