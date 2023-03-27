Whitney Michale Janae Wade

Whitney M. D. Wade, age 32, of Pittsburgh, PA, formerly of Franklin, PA, suddenly passed away on Friday March 17, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Whitney was born in Pittsburgh, PA on August 4, 1990 to Desiree V. Jones of Sharon, Pa, and Michael Wade of Oil City, PA.

She was raised by her step-mother Tammy Brown of Franklin, PA.

Whitney attended school through Franklin Area School District.

She was employed at Piadas Restaurant in Pittsburgh.

She enjoyed listening to music, spending time with her family and friends but most of all her children.

Whitney is survived by five daughters Chloe Shontz and Caylin Wade of Franklin, Amiyah Jankovich of Oil City, Ariauna Wade and Kamila Weaver of Oil City, and a son Jay’oir Cessna Wade of Pittsburgh, as well as numerous siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is also survived by her maternal grandfather Larry Williams of Youngstown, Ohio and her paternal grandmother Marcia Wade of Pittsburgh.

Whitney was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother Jeannette Jones of Grove City PA, paternal grandfather Michael (Sonny) Wade of Pittsburgh and her Maternal step-grandmother Isabelle Brown of Franklin.

The family will receive family and friends on Friday, March 31, 2023 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at

Szal Funeral Home Inc.,238 Helen Street, McKees Rocks, PA 15136.

Messages of sympathy and donations can be made to the funeral home or take the time at some point over the next year and make a kind gesture or donation to a Mental Health related agency or a function, single mother facility or find out what you can do to just help one person/family in need.

Online condolences can be shared at https://www.szalfuneralhome.com/.

