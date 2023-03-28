7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 28. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light northwest after midnight.
WednesdayRain showers likely after 2pm, mixing with snow after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 51. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Wednesday NightRain likely, possibly mixed with snow showers, becoming all snow after 8pm, then gradually ending. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 21. Northwest wind 9 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
ThursdaySunny, with a high near 43. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Thursday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 30.
FridayRain. High near 55. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday NightRain. Low around 49. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
SaturdayShowers likely, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday NightA chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
SundayMostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 34.
MondayMostly sunny, with a high near 63.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.