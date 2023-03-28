Area Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in March 2 Crash with Large Van on Route 85

< strong>COWANSHANNOCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man has succumbed to injuries he suffered after his vehicle was struck by a large van in Armstrong County on March 2.

According to a report issued by PSP Kittanning on Monday, March 27, this crash happened around 6:31 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, on State Route 85, near its intersection with White Oak Road, in Cowanshannock Township, Armstrong County.

Police say 61-year-old Steven R. Kovach, of Rural Valley, was stopped at the intersection in a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier and turned right onto State Route 85, directly into the path of a 2017 Chevrolet Express operated by 55-year-old Jasper J. Davidson, of Uhrichsville, Ohio.

Davidson was unable to avoid a collision and struck Kovach’s Chevrolet.

Kovach suffered serious injuries. He was transported from the scene by Citizens’ Ambulance Service transported Kovach from the scene for suspected serious injuries. He was then airlifted to a hospital.

Kovach later died from injuries sustained in the crash, police say.

It is unknown if Kovach was using a seat belt.

Davidson reported minor injuries but refused transport. He was using a seat belt.

Davidson’s nine passengers—44-year-old Owen L. Byler, 42-year-old Ella A. Byler, 22-year-old William O. Byler, 23-year-old Hannah J. Byler, 21-year-old Henry Byler, 19-year-old Nelson O. Byler, 21-year-old Sarah R. Kuhns, a 17-year-old female, and an infant (age 0), all of Freeport, Ohio—were not injured.

All the above passengers were using seat belts.

Police were assisted on the scene by Rural Valley Hose Co. #1, Dayton District Volunteer Fire Department, and Martin Diesel LLC.

