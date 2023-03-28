Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Old-Fashioned Garlic Dill Pickles

Crushed red pepper flakes give the pickles a bit of bite!

Ingredients

15 garlic cloves, peeled and halved, divided

15 fresh dill heads



4 pounds small cucumbers (3 to 4 inches long)6 cups water4-1/2 cups white vinegar6 tablespoons canning salt3/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Directions

-Place five garlic clove halves and five dill heads in each of three hot 1-quart jars. Pack cucumbers into jars to within 1/2 in. of the top.

-In a large saucepan, bring water, vinegar, salt, and pepper flakes to a boil. Carefully ladle hot liquid over cucumbers, leaving 1/2-inch headspace. Add the remaining five garlic clove halves to each jar. Remove air bubbles and adjust the headspace, if necessary, by adding the hot mixture. Wipe rims. Center lids on jars; screw on bands until fingertip tight.

-Place jars into the canner with simmering water, ensuring that they are completely covered with water. Bring to a boil; process for 15 minutes. Remove jars and cool.

