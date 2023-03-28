 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Old-Fashioned Garlic Dill Pickles

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Crushed red pepper flakes give the pickles a bit of bite!

Ingredients

15 garlic cloves, peeled and halved, divided
15 fresh dill heads

4 pounds small cucumbers (3 to 4 inches long)
6 cups water
4-1/2 cups white vinegar
6 tablespoons canning salt
3/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Directions

-Place five garlic clove halves and five dill heads in each of three hot 1-quart jars. Pack cucumbers into jars to within 1/2 in. of the top.

-In a large saucepan, bring water, vinegar, salt, and pepper flakes to a boil. Carefully ladle hot liquid over cucumbers, leaving 1/2-inch headspace. Add the remaining five garlic clove halves to each jar. Remove air bubbles and adjust the headspace, if necessary, by adding the hot mixture. Wipe rims. Center lids on jars; screw on bands until fingertip tight.

-Place jars into the canner with simmering water, ensuring that they are completely covered with water. Bring to a boil; process for 15 minutes. Remove jars and cool.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.