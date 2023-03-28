Clarion Man Accused of Threatening Probation Officer, Correction Officers Faces Hearings Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Hearings for a Clarion man accused of making terroristic threats toward a probation officer and corrections officers are scheduled for Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, two preliminary hearings for 38-year-old Aun Adiyb Sydnor, of Clarion, are slated for Tuesday, March 28, at 11:30 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge P. Schill on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats w/Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (four counts)

– Disorderly Conduct Engage in Fighting, Misdemeanor 3



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail for each case.

The Bail Action Reason was listed as “Agreed between Prosecution and Defense.”

Details of the cases:

September 26, 2022 Case

On October 4, Clarion Borough Police were notified by Clarion County Jail Deputy Warden David Sprankle of an incident of terroristic threats by Aun Adiyb Sydnor against a female Clarion County corrections officer. Deputy Warden Sprankle provided police with reports and a written statement by the corrections officer, according to the first complaint.

The complaint states that on September 26 at 8:48 a.m., Sydnor was out of his cell from a 72-hour quarantine and wanted to move to another block. The corrections officer attempted to explain to Sydnor that she would let the officer in charge know, but Sydnor became demanding and argumentative toward the officer. He called the officer a b**** and made threats to kill her.

The following day at 8:24 a.m., the same corrections officer advised Sydnor that he would be moving to another block. Sydnor became irate, shouted expletives, and accused the officer of making things up. The officer attempted to explain the situation to Sydnor, and he kept shouting expletives. He then said he better not see her on the street, stating that he would kill her, and made three hand gestures in the form of a gun with his fingers pointed toward the officer, the complaint indicates.

October 26, 2022 Case

According to the second complaint, on October 26, a Clarion County Adult Probation officer went to the Clarion County Jail to interview Sydnor on a pre-sentence investigation in the interview room. After she identified herself, Sydnor was hesitant to speak to her and vaguely answered her questions.

Sydnor became agitated when the officer asked him about his family and his previous convictions. He asked her why she was bringing up the past when he didn’t do anything wrong and he’s never been convicted of a crime. He then started yelling that he was perfect, according to the complaint.

When the officer told Sydnor that, after he was sentenced in front of the judge, he would be on probation. She said he became enraged and started yelling at her that “he’s not going in front of no judge,” called her a fraud, and accused her of blackmail. He then “jumped up” and started pacing before attempting to leave the room through the locked door. At that point, he began pounding on windows yelling that he needed out, the complaint states.

The officer tried to talk to Sydnor and attempted to explain the next steps in the process, at which time Sydnor sat down and began to mumble “you gon get hurt” and began staring straight ahead and tensing up. He repeated the phrase several times. She asked him what he meant by that. He leaned forward, pointed his finger in her face and screamed, “I’m gonna f*** you up.” The officer told Sydnor to get his finger out of her face. Sydnor continued to scream, according to the complaint.

Corrections Officers responded to the interview room and told Sydnor to sit down. He did not follow their direction. He was then ordered out of the room and admonished not to disrespect people at the facility. Sydnor struck the officer in the right arm. He was restrained and taken back to his cell. The officer stated that Sydnor kept pointing his finger at her and making threats. He stated that if he’s not out of jail within one week that all the officers better watch out because he’s coming after all of them, according to the complaint.

Clarion Borough Police interviewed the officer at the Clarion County Jail on October 27. When asked how Sydnor threatened her, she said that he told her he would kill her.

Sydnor was arraigned on Wednesday, November 9, around 1:10 p.m., in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

