Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at MHY Family Services

MHY Family Services is expanding its Multisystemic (MST) Adaptation Program in the Clarion and Venango County areas and has opportunities for Mental Health Case Managers, Mental Health Therapists, and Clinical Mental Health Therapists.

Are you looking to make a lasting impact on youth and families? Join MHY Family Services!

Mental Health Case Managers– Click here for job description, details, and to apply

https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=106268&clientkey=EDA01467C3F72860E841A57F6AF914C1

Mental Health Therapists- Click here for job description, details, and to apply

https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=104285&clientkey=EDA01467C3F72860E841A57F6AF914C1

Clinical Mental Health Therapist- Click here for job description, details, and to apply

https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=104270&clientkey=EDA01467C3F72860E841A57F6AF914C1

What MHY has to offer:

A high degree of autonomy in your work schedule – this leads to a strong work/life balance!

This opportunity allows therapists to have a hybrid work schedule – where all paperwork can be done from home – but if you like offices, they have office space available!

Unlike other jobs in the field, MKY has small teams and small caseloads which allow their teams to do QUALITY work.

MHY is a non-profit agency with a family-oriented culture – they want to know you – you aren’t just a number to them.

They provide licensure supervisor which is valued at $500 a month – You don’t pay for it, it’s free!

You will have growth opportunities – MHY’s Community Teams have grown 140% in the last year.

Leadership Coaching, professional development, and a tuition reimbursement program help you continue learning throughout your career.

Why MHY Family Services?

MHY Family Services is an organization that you can be proud to be a part of, where you will be coached, challenged, and empowered to grow as a person and a professional. MHY Family Services (MHY) is over 140 years old and a non-profit organization that provides support and services through educational and community-based programming all over Pennsylvania, primarily in Western PA. MHY strives to meet the changing needs of at-risk youth and their families through a practical and holistic approach to treatment. Youth and families have the opportunity to learn skills that help them manage and cope with trauma-based issues and to re-engage with home, school and community.

