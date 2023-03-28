 

Howard Willis

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 @ 08:03 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-PdeoUYMvGgq4JrHoward Willis, 84, of State Hwy 27, Guys Mills passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at his residence.

Howard was born on July 19, 1938, in Meadville to the late Merle and Ruth (Fitch) Willis.

He married Elizabeth Jane Alcorn on October 3, 1959 at the Breedtown Baptist Church.

Mrs. Willis preceded him in death on November 21, 2016.

He was a graduate of Randolph East Mead, class of 1956.

Howard was employed for 41 years in the maintenance department at Elgin Electronics.

He loved to farm as a hobby, was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, enjoyed watching NASCAR, listening to old country music, square dancing where he met the love of his life, Elizabeth.

He also loved spending time watching his grandchildren and their sporting events.

Howard is survived by his children, Terresa Sopher and husband William of Guys Mills, Calvin Willis and companion Grace Kizina of Cambridge Springs, Susan Willis of Guys Mills, Jim Willis and wife Denise of Guys Mills; 11 grandchildren, Joshua Sopher, Kristy Blake and husband Josh, Cory Sopher and wife Sydney, Kyle Willis and companion Kristen Thompson, Kristopher Willis, Kaitlyn Willis, Kameron Willis and wife Tori, Andy Willis and wife Alyssa, Daniel Willis, Abby Redd, Stella Willis; 8 great-grandchildren, Alex Blake, Emma Blake, Chevelle Sopher, Maddison Willis, Kendall Willis, Piasley Willis, Lainey Willis, Hunter Willis; his best friend, Lewis Dille; and his cat, Gray.

He was preceded in death by a son, Tom Willis, and a sister, Nancy Anderson.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354 on Wednesday, March 29th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm.

Funeral services will be conducted from the funeral home on Thursday, March 30th at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Gary Kinnear, officiating.

Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Titusville.

If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.


