Jonette Lee Roland, 78, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.

She was born on Aug. 21, 1944 in Pittsburgh, PA, the daughter of Joseph W. Roland and Virginia Mae (Flick) Roland Gilbert.

Jonette was raised in Pittsburgh, Pa and graduated from Carrick High School.

After time in the Army, she lived and worked in Cleveland, OH, before returning to PA to attend dental hygienist school.

She was employed in Alex, VA until her retirement in 2010.

Jonette was an avid reader, loved her cats and dogs, and cherished her family, they were very important to her.

She is survived by her siblings, Cheryl Rhoades of Renfrew, Jacob (Diane) Roland of Alabama, Charlene (Ronald) Glover of Alexandria, VA, Rev. Joel Roland of Falling Waters, PA, and Diana Grady of Fombell, PA; numerous nieces and nephews; and grand-nieces and nephews, all of which she loved very much.

Jonette was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Chester Gilbert; a brother, Jesse W. Roland; niece, Amber Kashner and brothers-in-law, David Rhoades and Carl “Rich” Grady.

Friends and family will be received from 12 p.m. until the time of services at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA with Rev. Dr. Alan Adams officiating.

Military Honors will be presented by American Legion Post 454 and VFW Post 7132.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, PA.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jonette’s memory to Rimersburg Hose Company, 484 Main St., Rimersburg, PA 16248.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Jonette’s family please visit, www.bauerfuneral.com.

