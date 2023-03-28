Local Woman Jailed for Allegedly Assaulting Two Patients, Staff Member at Psychiatric Center

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is behind bars for allegedly assaulting two patients and a staff member at Clarion Psychiatric Center earlier this month.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Danielle Marie Seidle, of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Monday, March 20.

State Police in Clarion responded to the Clarion Psychiatric Center located at 2 Hospital Drive in Monroe Township, Clarion County, for a report of an assault around 10:08 a.m. on Thursday, March 16. Upon arrival, the staff of the psychiatric center had the defendant—Danielle Seidle—in an isolation room with a staff member monitoring her, according to the complaint.

A victim reported to a PSP Clarion Trooper that Seidle took another patient’s coat, and when the patient grabbed his coat back from Seidle, she started to punch him in the head, according to the complaint.

A staff member broke up the fight and started to lead Seidle to her room. As they were walking down the hallway, another patient came around the corner, and Seidle pushed/punched her in the face. As they continued to walk down the hall, Seidle turned around and punched the staff member in the chin. The staff member kept her composure and took Seidle to the isolation room. The victim stated her chin was swollen and in pain, the complaint states.

After interviewing the victim, the trooper viewed video surveillance of the incident that showed Seidle taking another patient’s coat off the coat rack and starting to walk away with it. The owner of the coat, who is also a patient, saw this and took the coat back. Seidle then proceeded to punch the male patient in the head multiple times. The staff member then came and separated the two and started to escort Seidle to her room. As Seidle and the staff member are coming down the hallway, a female patient was walking towards them when Seidle pushed/punched her in the face. Again, the staff member separated the two patients and continued to escort Seidle down the hall. Then, Seidle turns around and punches the staff member right in the chin with a closed fist, according to the complaint.

Seidle was arraigned at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22, on the following charges in front of Judge Schill:

Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause Or Causes BI to Designated Individuals, Felony 2

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (three counts)

Unable to post $1,000.00 monetary bail, she was placed in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 28, at 10:00 a.m. with Judge Schill presiding.

