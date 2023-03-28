Oil City Police Department Asks for Public’s Help in Death Investigation

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) — The Oil City Police Department is asking the public for assistance in the investigation of a death that occurred between March 26 and March 27, 2023, on the bike trail in Oil City.

The victim–75-year-old Marcy Suzette Nellis of Oil City–was found dead near the bike path between Osbourne Street and Mineral Street in Oil City on Monday, March 27.

Nellis was reported missing shortly after she left for an afternoon walk around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, near the Clarion University Venango Campus on West 1st Street in Oil City.

Police are asking anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area or may have camera footage from the area to contact the Oil City Police Department at 814-678-3080.

According to Oil City Police Chief David Ragon, Nellis’ death is currently being investigated by the Oil City Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police stationed at the Franklin Barracks as “a suspicious death.”

According to Ragon, an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. The decision of which agency will take the lead in the investigation will be made once the results of the autopsy are known, he said.

