Police Ask Public for Help Identifying Two Suspects Accused of Breaking into Camper in Perry Township

PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a burglary of a camper in Perry Township that occurred earlier this month.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Monday, March 27, troopers are investigating a burglary that happened around 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, on Barger Hollow Road, in Perry Township, Clarion County.

Police say two suspects (pictured) broke into a victim’s camper.

The victim is a 77-year-old Clarion man.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

