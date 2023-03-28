 

Police Urge Public to Use Caution After Local Woman Loses $4K in Online Scam

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

technology-g1409d0066_1920 (1)LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are advising the public to use caution after a local woman was conned out of $4,000.00 through an online scam.

According to Clarion-based State Police, troopers received a report of theft on Mechanicsville Road, in Limestone Township, Clarion County, around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21.

Police say it was determined the victim received an email from an actor(s) posing as McAfee Computer Security Company. The email contained an invoice-style format advising the victim that she owed them $499.99.

The victim contacted the phone number listed in the email. The actor advised the victim they accidentally deposited funds into her bank account and needed them back. The actor(s) requested the victim send $1,000.00 in gift cards to them.

The actor(s) also managed to gain access to the victim’s bank account and removed $3,000.00.

The victim is a 70-year-old Clarion woman.

Anyone who is receiving similar emails and/or text messages containing invoices for purchases he/she never made is strongly urged to delete the emails/text messages and not respond to such requests.


