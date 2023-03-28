‘Reading Between the Wines’ Book Reviews Set for April 26

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The 2023 “Reading Between the Wines” Book Reviews sponsored by Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court 254, Immaculate Conception Parish will be held on Wednesday, April 26.

The event will be held at Our Lady of Clarion Center in the basement of the IC Rectory. This is handicapped-accessible.

The two books being reviewed are “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus and “Fortune: How Race Broke My Family and the World – And How to Repair It All” by Lisa Sharon Harper.

Local writer Molly Greenawalt will review “Lessons in Chemistry” at 6:00 p.m. and Dr. Joseph Croskey, an associate professor at Penn West–Clarion, will review “Fortune…” at 6:45 p.m.

The event includes door prizes, raffles, appetizers, wine and refreshments, and desserts.

Suggested donations are $12.00.

The proceeds benefit Clarion Cancer Center, and nonperishable food bank items will be accepted for the resource room at Penn West-Clarion.

Attendees for “Reading Between the Wines” must be 21 years of age.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.