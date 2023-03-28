 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

‘Reading Between the Wines’ Book Reviews Set for April 26

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

IC RectoryCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The 2023 “Reading Between the Wines” Book Reviews sponsored by Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court 254, Immaculate Conception Parish will be held on Wednesday, April 26.

The event will be held at Our Lady of Clarion Center in the basement of the IC Rectory. This is handicapped-accessible.

The two books being reviewed are “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus and “Fortune: How Race Broke My Family and the World – And How to Repair It All” by Lisa Sharon Harper.

Local writer Molly Greenawalt will review “Lessons in Chemistry” at 6:00 p.m. and Dr. Joseph Croskey, an associate professor at Penn West–Clarion, will review “Fortune…” at 6:45 p.m.

The event includes door prizes, raffles, appetizers, wine and refreshments, and desserts.

Suggested donations are $12.00.

The proceeds benefit Clarion Cancer Center, and nonperishable food bank items will be accepted for the resource room at Penn West-Clarion.

Attendees for “Reading Between the Wines” must be 21 years of age.

reading-between-the-lines-logo


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.