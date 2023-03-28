Richard J. Beach, 84, of Pleasantville passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023, following a brief illness.

Richard was born on April 11, 1938, in Neilltown to the late Frederick F. and Fannie Mae (Wilson) Beach.

He was employed for 30 years in the maintenance department at Cytemp Specialty Steel Corporation in Titusville.

During those years he owned and operated Dick’s Garage and Mix’s Motors in Hydetown.

Richard is a lifetime member of the Titusville Moose.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping.

He is survived by his companion of 41 years, Marjorie “Sissy” Bacon; his children, Sheila A. Beach of Titusville, Bruce Beach of Titusville, Michael Beach and wife Tina of Oil City; grandchildren, Travis J. Hicks and wife Meranda, Miranda Yoder and husband Daniel, Shawn Anthony, Courtney Graham, Christina Bayles and husband Justin, Jeffrey Graham, Stephanie Beatty and companion Bobby McClelland, Kiersten Beach and companion Brandon Cassidy, Paige Beach, Gavin Beach; great-grandchildren, Isaiah Yoder, Aidan Yoder, Ryleigh Yoder, Brendan Graham, Jacob Graham, Kiara Bayles, Ziva Bayles, Lilly Bayles; brothers, Ronald Beach and wife Barb of W. Hickory, Daniel Beach of Titusville; and several nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda L. Rodgers who died on October 1, 2003; an infant son, Richard James Beach, Jr. who died at 6 months; and a sister, Patricia Vargason.

Private services are being conducted for the family.

Condolences can be sent online at https://www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com/.

