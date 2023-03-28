 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Happy Hour at Simply Skin Medical Spa Slated for Thursday

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

coolscupting eventCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Join Simply Skin Medical Spa this Thursday, March 30th, for an Elite Coolsculpting Happy Hour.

Coolsculpting Elite is the newest, most advanced, technology for body sculpting now with less treatment time.

Enjoy a live demo, great deals, gifts, drinks, and free consultations.

The happy hour event is from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

RSVP today by visiting: https://www.eventcreate.com/e/sip-slim-sculpt

Happy Hour Details:

– Buy 4 Treatments, Get 4 Free
– Exclusive Giveaways
– Bring a friend new to Simply Skin and get an extra gift
– Drinks and snacks

For more information, visit https://simplyskinmedispa.com/ or give Simply Skin a call at 814-227-2362.

SimplySkin Green


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.