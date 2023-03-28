State Police Calls: 3-Year-Old Child Victim of Harassment in Paint Township

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

3-Year-Old Child Victim of Harassment in Paint Township

Clarion-based State Police received a report of harassment near State Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County.

According to a release issued on Monday, March 27, the incident occurred around 8:00 a.m. on Friday, March 17.

Police say the victim is a 3-year-old female of Butler.

This investigation is ongoing.

Clarion Man Charged After Domestic Incident

PSP Clarion responded to a report of an inactive domestic near Meadowbrook Court in Clarion Township at 6:10 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.

Police say it was determined a 28-year-old Clarion man and a 27-year-old female victim engaged in a verbal argument that turned physical.

The male was subsequently arrested and charged with simple assault. His name was not released.

He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn.

Unable to post $500.00 monetary bail, the suspect was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

