Units Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 66

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

policeJENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle collision on Route 66 Friday evening.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened at 5:22 p.m. on Friday, March 24, on Cherry Street (State Route 66), in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say a 2005 Ford Five Hundred operated by a 30-year-old Marienville man was stopped on the roadway as another unknown vehicle was turning.

According to police, a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 22-year-old female, of Roulette, struck the Ford in the rear end while it was stopped in the roadway.

No injuries were reported, and both operators were using a seat belt.

The Chevrolet sustained disabling damage while the Ford had minor damage.

Police were assisted on scene by East Main Towing and Marienville Volunteer Fire Company, Inc.

The names of the individuals involved were not released.


