7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – A chance of showers, mainly after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 51. Light south wind becoming southwest 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Rain and snow showers likely before midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers between midnight and 1am. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a northwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night – Increasing clouds, with a low around 30. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Friday – Showers. High near 55. South wind 13 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2am. Low around 46. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday – Rain showers before 2pm, then rain and snow showers likely. High near 59. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night – Rain and snow showers likely before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
