BREAKING: Nellis Death Ruled Homicide; Authorities Advise Caution on Bike Trails

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The death of Marcy Suzette Nellis, the 75-year-old Oil City resident whose body was discovered on the bike trail on Monday, has been ruled a homicide. Authorities are advising caution when using the bike trails.

The announcement was made in a joint statement issued on Wednesday evening by Venango County District Attorney Shawn White, Coroner Christina Rugh, and Oil City Police Chief David Ragon.

In the early hours of March 27, authorities responded to the Oil City bike trail between Osbourne Street and Mineral Street after Nellis was found deceased.

Members of the Oil City Police Department, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Venango County District Attorney’s Office quickly arrived at the scene to conduct a thorough investigation, said the statement.

The statement said the initial investigation did not reveal the manner and cause of the woman’s death; however, based on the findings of the pathologist at the autopsy, the investigation has now been upgraded to a homicide. No further information will be released concerning the cause and manner of death.

No suspect is currently in custody.

“Because of the nature of this investigation, the public is advised to use caution when utilizing trails in our community at this time,” the statement read.

Nellis’ family has been notified of the findings of the pathologist.

The Oil City Police Department, the Pennsylvania State Police, and County Detectives from the District Attorney’s Office are working together to investigate the incident. The authorities are appealing to the public to come forward with any information regarding any suspicious activity that occurred in the area of the bike trail.

If you have any information, please contact law enforcement at 814-678-3080.

