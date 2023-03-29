Casey, Colleagues Introduce Legislation to Invest in Local Fire Stations

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday, March 28, U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) co-sponsored bipartisan, bicameral legislation to help construct and upgrade fire stations across the Nation.

The Facilitating Investments Required for Emergency Services to All Towns in Our Nation (FIRE STATION) Act will invest in our public safety and security by creating a $750 million fund within the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) to build, renovate, and modernize fire and EMS department facilities across the Nation.

“In all kinds of emergencies, firefighters and emergency medical technicians step up to perform essential, life-saving work for our communities,” said Senator Casey. “These heroes have difficult jobs that are too often made harder by crumbling facilities and a lack of resources. The FIRE STATION Act will not only build, renovate, and modernize fire stations across Pennsylvania and our Nation, it will invest in our safety and security and help ensure our first responders are well-equipped and empowered to come to the rescue.”

According to a recent national report on local fire departments across the U.S., 44 percent of fire stations are over 40 years old and in need of significant repairs. Additionally, 56 percent of stations lack exhaust emission control and are not properly equipped with cancer-preventing systems. The survey also finds that many fire and EMS stations across the country have no backup power, have outdated ventilation systems and mold, or even lack crew quarters for female personnel.

This legislation is endorsed by the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF), International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC), National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC), Congressional Fire Services Institute (CFSI), and National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

Along with Casey, this legislation was introduced in the Senate by U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Jon Tester (D-MT), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), and Jack Reed (D-RI). U.S. Representative Bill Pascrell (D-NJ-9) led companion legislation in the House of Representatives.

