Clarion County Looking for Emergency Services Financial Stability

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Citing an impending emergency services crisis in Clarion County, Commissioners on Tuesday morning announced an appeal to elected municipal officials for community support in order to ensure future operations.

Clarion County is not permitted to enact a county-wide emergency services tax, but commissioners encouraged municipal leaders “to find a diligent and resourceful solution to aid our emergency providers by providing a sustainable funding solution.”

Like many other counties in Pennsylvania, it is difficult to attract and retain qualified emergency medical workers.

The appeal regarding Emergency Services Financial Sustainability was included in a letter to all Clarion County Municipal elected officials dated March 28, 2023.

“Currently our ambulance service providers are underfunded and struggling to recruit and retain qualified and skilled staff,” the letter stated. “These professionals are needed to provide timely responses to medical emergencies. By providing additional funding, our essential providers will be given the opportunity to adapt their services to the ever-changing and unpredictable healthcare environment. These changes impact patient access to life-saving health care services.”

According to a pamphlet on the future of emergency care in Clarion county, each municipality borough or Township is responsible for ensuring that fire and medical services are provided within the municipality by the means and to the extent determined by the municipality, including the appropriate financial and administrative assistance for these services.

The remaining EMS services in Clarion County are provided by Clarion Hospital Ambulance Service, East Brady Ambulance Service, Emlenton Area Ambulance Service, Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Service, and Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service.

All of the services offer memberships ranging from $75.00 to $60.00 per family.

All municipalities within Clarion County are encouraged to work with their solicitors to research and consider the Ross Township / Westview Borough model which includes five or six municipalities. This model creates an emergency medical service authority by resolutions within a county or possibly a multi-county area.

According to the letter, each municipality in the emergency medical service authority creates a funding source in which each residence and business property owner would pay an annual public safety service fee. The money would be used to fund their local EMS provider and each municipality will be given its choice of which EMS service to represent their jurisdiction.

“The regional approach lightens the load on any one community and reduces the financial burden to each resident and each community while providing robust and reliable services.”

Commissioner Ed Heasley said the solution is for municipalities to submit a letter of intent indicating their willingness to participate with fellow municipalities to establish a public safety authority. The second step is to form the authority by passing resolutions or ordinances within each municipality exploring the option of joining a Regional Public Safety Authority.

An authority could create a fee to replace municipal contributions and membership contributions with a reasonable and uniform annual public safety service fee to property owners. It would be the responsibility of the landlord to collect from tenants and distribute the fee to the authority. Tenants would pay a flat fee rate per unit as defined in an ordinance.

EMS Activity Displayed

“There are issues with the ambulance companies, the funding, and some of them are closing,” Smith said. “So that’s obviously a big problem. The total number of ambulance calls for 2022 was 4,699.

“When Shippenville Ambulance closed last year, they had 354 calls. So that is obviously a problem for Knox and Clarion Hospital EMS. One who is now covering their area because they already have a high call volume and now, they’re going to have even more calls. As you’re losing ambulance companies, it is going to put pressure on the other ones. You don’t really think about it until it’s a dire emergency and you need the ambulance.”

The GIS presentation is available at:

https://gis.co.clarion.pa.us/portal/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/39e349d34aaa4b7db6c9880bf648dd05



Spreading the word

Heasley, chairman of the emergency services task force, thanked Steve Alison, Lou Wilson, Shelly Parkes, and Jeff Smathers for preparing the Future of Emergency Care pamphlet that will be used when speakers visit school districts, kids various organizations, and clubs in Clarion County to let them know about the Emergency Management service in the county.

The pamphlet is also going to be used to publicize the need for EMS and recruitment at Wednesday’s job fair at the Clarion Mall.

