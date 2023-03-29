Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Courtside Caramel Corn

The delectable syrup coats the popcorn well but isn’t sticky!

Ingredients

6 quarts of popped popcorn

2 cups packed brown sugar



1 cup butter, cubed1/2 cup corn syrup1 teaspoon salt3 teaspoons vanilla extract1/2 teaspoon baking soda

Directions

-Place popcorn in a large bowl and set aside. In a large saucepan, combine the brown sugar, butter, corn syrup, and salt; bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. Boil for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

-Remove from the heat. Stir in vanilla and baking soda; mix well. Pour over popcorn and stir until well-coated. Pour into 2 greased 13×9-in. baking pans.

-Bake, uncovered, at 250° for 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes. Cool completely. Store in airtight containers.

