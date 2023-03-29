Clarion Wrestling: Keith Ferraro Named InterMat MAC Coach of the Year

CLARION, Pa. — InterMat named their year-end award winners for the Mid-American Conference (MAC) on Tuesday, with Clarion’s Keith Ferraro earning the publication’s MAC Coach of the Year honors.

Ferraro finished his ninth season at the helm of the Golden Eagle program in 2022-23, with Clarion reaching number of significant achievements along the way. The most notable of those achievements came at the 2023 NCAA Division I Championships, when Will Feldkamp battled his way to a seventh-place finish at 184 pounds to become an All-American, and the program’s first top-eight finisher since 2013.

Feldkamp earned his way to the NCAA Championships by winning the MAC championship at 184 pounds, making him one of two Golden Eagles to win a conference crown. Senior Seth Koleno finished his Golden Eagle career by taking home the MAC title at 141 pounds and clinching a spot at NCAAs, while 174-pounder John Worthing was a MAC finalist and NCAA qualifier at 174 pounds.

All told, the Golden Eagles’ two MAC champions and three conference finalists were the most they have boasted in both categories since making the move to the MAC in 2020.

As a team, Clarion was third at the 2023 MAC Championships, a two-spot improvement from their fifth-place showing a year ago. The Golden Eagles finished with an 11-6 dual record on the season, including wins over Central Michigan and Lock Haven.

