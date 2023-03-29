Criminal Charges Dismissed Against Local Man Accused of Serial Shoplifting at Clarion Walmart

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges against a local man accused of shoplifting five times at Clarion Walmart have been dismissed.

According to court documents, the following charges against 22-year-old James Michael Hicken, of Clarion, were dismissed during a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill:

– Retail Theft – Take Merchandise, Misdemeanor 1 (four counts)

A summary charge of Retail Theft – Take Merchandise was moved to Non-Traffic Court.

The charges stemmed from incidents of alleged shoplifting that occurred between November and December 2022 at Clarion Walmart.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed on January 26, a trooper from the PSP Clarion barracks was dispatched on Friday, January 6, to Walmart located on Perkins Road, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, for a report of retail theft.

The trooper arrived on the scene and was met by employees of Walmart’s Asset Protection Team who had five incidents of shoplifting by the same suspect, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the thefts occurred on November 19, November 28, December 1, December 2, and December 5 of 2022. The total value of the items stolen was $316.36.

The suspect was identified as James Hicken of Clarion, the complaint notes.

