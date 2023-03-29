Featured Local Job: Mental Health Clinical Supervisor

Abraxas I is hiring a Mental Health Clinical Supervisor at our residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

In this role, you will direct activities of a treatment unit and provide supervision of staff.

Through leadership and direction your team will provide the best treatment possible for adolescents and BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

Salary Range: From $50,000 to $65,000 Annually

Bonus (if applicable): $5,000 Sign On Bonus

Who We Are:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Our diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those we serve and the communities in which they live.

Benefits & Perks:

We provide a competitive and comprehensive benefits program that offers the protection, peace of mind and flexibility designed to support you – both at home and at work.

Medical & Dental & Vision Insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts

Basic Life & Short-Term Disability Insurance

403(b) Savings Plan

Life Assistance Program (LAP)

Tuition Assistance Program

Paid Time Off (PTO) * Paid Holidays * Paid Training

Advancement Opportunities

Mental Health Clinical Supervisor Responsibilities Include, but not limited to:

Supervises, assists with hiring, and evaluates staff performance. Develops measurable objectives for necessary improvements and implements appropriate corrective action to staff adhering to human resources policies and utilizing Human Resources when necessary.

Coordinates clinical services with educational, medical, community services, family services, and the training department.

Applies compliance with policies/procedures as well as with regulatory and licensing agencies.

Analyzes and interprets client records, behavior, progress, and treatment plans in relationship with treatment services.

Ensures and provides for effective case management development and implementation including specialized behavioral intervention plans, progress and update reports, and treatment team meetings.

Conducts client file reviews in a timely manner to ensure regulatory compliance.

Confers with judges, probation officers, police, social service agencies, and community groups to assist with interpreting the program/facility goals and objectives and developing cooperative working relationships.

Ensures that programming and services are appropriate to meet the needs of clients exhibiting symptoms of mental distress.

Assists the Program Director in addressing any and all customer service issues that may occur.

Minimum Requirements:

Licensed mental health clinician, including psychiatrists, psychologists, licensed professional counselors (LPC), and licensed clinical social workers (LCSW) or

Master’s Degree from an accredited university in a clinical mental health discipline, such as: Psychology, Counseling, Clinical Social Work, Psychiatric Nursing, and Marriage and Family therapy, for example. Master’s Degree must include clinical coursework in the foundations of behavioral health and the provisions of mental health services.

At least two years verified post-Master’s experience providing mental health treatment.

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI)..

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Why Should You Consider Abraxas?

At Abraxas, we celebrate the richness of our diverse employees and the communities we serve. We are actively committed to building a culture of awareness and belonging, as we strive to ensure we are a welcoming, inclusive, and culturally competent organization.

As we work to make a difference in people’s lives, we are dedicated to respect, equity, and the engagement of those we serve and our employees.

As a provider of trauma-informed care, we firmly believe in recovery and that our clients can lead fulfilling and meaningful lives, and we consider it an honor and a privilege to assist them in their journey.

Whether you’re looking to begin a rewarding career or you’re a seasoned professional wanting a new challenge, we have a place for you and opportunities for development at all levels.

At Abraxas, everything we do centers around people. That is why we are committed to providing you with competitive pay and comprehensive benefit options that help make your life easier and healthier, with a focus on providing choice when it comes to physical, emotional and financial wellness.

Our benefit options meet you where you are in your life and set you up for success both in and outside of work.

If you want to have a positive impact in the lives of others, come join us!

Equal Opportunity Employer

Abraxas Youth & Family Services, an affiliate of Apis Services Inc., offers a rewarding career for those passionate about making a difference in the lives of others. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you.

Apis Services, Inc. provides administrative services to a variety of businesses and non-profit agencies so they can focus on their individual goals and missions. Apis serves 30+ affiliates throughout the USA including locations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Colorado, New Jersey, and North Carolina.

Join Us in Building Better Futures!

Thank you for your interest in a rewarding career at Abraxas Youth & Family Services. We hope you consider applying for employment with us!

If you have any questions, you can contact us by email at [email protected] or give us a call at (814) 927-6615 and Brenda or Wendy will be happy to help you!

*Ask us how you can earn up to an additional $15,000 per year!



