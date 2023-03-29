Heath Township Sportsmen’s Club to Host Kid’s Fishing Derby at Clear Creek State Park

SIGEL, Pa. (EYT) – The Heath Township Sportsmen’s Club is hosting its annual Kid’s Fishing Derby on May 6 at Clear Creek State Park near Sigel.

Photo credit: Brett Sayles / Pexels

The event is open to all children up to 15 years of age. Registration and stocking start at 8:00 a.m. Fishing will begin at 9:00 a.m. and will end at 1:00 p.m. with prizes being awarded at the conclusion of the event.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to call 814-752-6044 for additional information.

This marks the second year that the Heath Township Sportsmen’s Club will be hosting the Kid’s Fishing Derby after a successful inaugural event. The club, a 501(c)(3) volunteer-run non-profit, is dedicated to enhancing tourism by stocking trout in local rivers and streams.

Donations for food will be accepted during the Kid’s Fishing Derby, with all proceeds going to the Heath Township Sportsmen’s Club.

In addition to the Kid’s Fishing Derby, the Heath Township Sportsmen’s Club will also host the Second Veteran’s Fishing Derby on May 7 at the swimming area at Clear Creek State Park.

Registration for the Veteran’s Fishing Derby starts at 8:00 a.m. and fishing will be from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The event is open to all past and present members of the Armed Forces, with lunch provided to the first 200 people to register.

Attendees can also look forward to raffles, giveaways, and other tokens of appreciation for veterans. For more information, interested parties can call 724-883-6974.

Those interested in attending either event are encouraged to come out and support the club’s efforts to enhance tourism and promote community involvement in outdoor activities.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.