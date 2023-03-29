Jason Karl “J.J.” Burnett, 38, a resident of Jackson, GA died peacefully Friday, March 24, 2023 in Oil City.

He was born November 15, 1984 in Calhoun, GA a beloved son of Danny Paul Burnett and Kathy J. Winters Burnett Weldon.

He attended Lovejoy High School.

Jason had worked in construction, and as a home healthcare giver.

He had a kind and loving heart, and cherished his son and family deeply.

“J.J.” was a kind and gentle person who would give you the shirt off his back.

He loved animals, going fishing, the Atlanta Falcons and Georgia Bulldogs, cooking and trying new recipes; and he enjoyed all genres of music.

His dream was to open and operate a bed & breakfast in Gatlinburg, TN.

He will be forever deeply missed by all those who loved him!

He is survived by his beloved son, Hayden Burnett; his parents; his brothers: Johnathin Winters, Jeremy Winters, and Joshua Burnett; a sister, Jessica Leininger and her husband Phillip; his grandmother, Rojean Boone; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, John Edward Winters; his Nanny, Lucille Burnett; an aunt, Cindy Bidwell; his step-mom, Deborah Burnett; and by his Nana, Clois Bass.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

His cremated remains will return back home to Georgia with his parents.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

