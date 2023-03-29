Local Man Charged for Allegedly Urinating on Floor of Local Bar in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man was criminally charged for reportedly urinating on the floor at a local bar in Clarion Borough.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Dugan Riley Gallagher, of Rimersburg, on Wednesday, March 22, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, police were dispatched for a report of an intoxicated male at the Loomis Bar on South 6th Avenue in Clarion Borough, causing a disturbance around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 19. Staff advised 9-1-1 that the male had urinated in the bar and was not wanting to leave.

While en route, 9-1-1 advised officers that the male had exited the bar and was heading toward Infusion Bar. The male reportedly fell when exiting the bar, so EMS was also dispatched. They described the individual as a white male wearing a green shirt and dark pants, the complaint states.

Officers canvased the area while one officer went and spoke with a Loomis Bar employee about what had occurred. The employee was able to identify the actor as Dugan Gallagher, the complaint indicates.

Soon after, officers found Gallagher standing outside the Infusion bar as an officer was familiar with who he was, the complaint notes.

Upon speaking with Gallagher, officers noticed he had bloodshot glossy eyes and a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his person, as well as slurred speech, the complaint states.

Gallagher was placed in custody as EMS showed up to check Gallagher for the injuries he sustained from falling, the complaint indicates.

An officer went back to interview the Loomis employees. As he entered the bar, the officer observed a large puddle of liquid right next to the bar on the floor. The officer spoke with bar employees who were able to show where Dugan Gallagher had urinated in plain view of several patrons and staff members, the complaint notes.

The employee stated he heard someone upset about a male urinating in the bar and looked over to see Gallagher holding his crotch, urinating against the side of the bar, the complaint states.

The employee went on to say several people were alarmed and disgusted by this action. The employee was slightly behind Gallagher when this occurred, so he did not see his genitals, but could clearly see the stream of urine. Gallagher then reportedly went towards the restrooms, the complaint indicates.

After this, Gallagher was forced to leave with the bouncer following him outside. Another employee was interviewed about the incident and he stated, once outside, he observed Gallagher fall on the ramp, causing injury to his face, the complaint notes.

While in the ambulance, Clarion OES advised that Dugan Gallagher was on probation, the complaint states.

Clarion Probation was contacted. They stated they would meet officers at the jail with a detainer for Gallagher who refused to go with EMS and was placed in a patrol cruiser, the complaint indicates.

Throughout the incident, Gallagher was growling and grunting at two officers and was acting in an extremely erratic manner, the complaint notes.

He was asked to submit to a PST by Clarion County Probation, but he refused. He was then released to the Clarion County Jail, the complaint states.

The following charges were filed against Gallagher:

Open Lewdness, Misdemeanor 3

Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

A preliminary hearing is slated for Tuesday, April 11, at 10:30 a.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

