Local Woman Injured After Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was injured after her vehicle slammed into a utility pole in Washington Township on Monday evening.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash occurred at 11:27 p.m. on Monday, March 27, on Washington Church Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 26-year-old Tionesta woman was traveling east in a 2017 Toyota RAV4, and she left the eastbound travel lane and crossed into the westbound lane. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a utility pole and a mailbox.

The vehicle continued to travel eastbound, leaving tire scuff marks for approximately 200 feet east on Washington Church Road. It came to its final rest on the right side berm of Washington Church Road, according to police.

The operator suffered suspected minor injuries, but she refused medical attention.

The vehicle sustained disabling front-end damage and was removed by Rustler’s Towing.

This investigation is ongoing.

According to police, the driver was charged with a traffic violation.

The name of the driver was not released.

