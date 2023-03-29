McMillen’s Carpet Outlet – Family Owned & Operated Since 1988
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – What began as a small upholstery business in Pat and Karen McMillen’s basement over 30 years ago, has evolved into a well-known flooring outlet in Clarion County.
(PICTURED: Pat and Karen McMillen and Skippy.)
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
Pat McMillen began an upholstery business in his basement in 1988. As the business grew, it was moved to a small shop Pat built beside their home. Business continued to grow and made its final move to its current location at 11993 Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County, Pa., and flooring quickly became the main focus.
Pat told exploreClarion.com, “I saw a natural connection between upholstery and flooring, so I took the leap. Flooring of all types has been our focus for over 25 years. I do very little upholstery these days.”
Located just two miles from downtown Clarion, McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring takes great pride in offering a large selection of quality products and providing excellent service. They carry all of the big names in quality flooring such as Shaw, Mohawk, Mannington, Mullican, Congoleum, and many more. They also provide a large selection of carpet, real hardwood, waterproof vinyl plank, sheet vinyl, and tile.
McMillen’s has a full-time installation team with decades of experience in all types of flooring in both residential and commercial installations.
Another unique service the business offers is carpet binding. McMillen’s is the only store in the area that offers on-site carpet binding. Customers can choose any carpet and have it custom-made into an area rug of any shape or size with that nice finished edge to fit the area. McMillen’s has done binding business for customers from Clarion to Pittsburgh and beyond.
In addition to providing quality products and excellent service, McMillen’s adds one more layer of recognition by being a family-owned business. From measurements to sales to installation. People who grew up here who will treat you like family from start to finish.
Pat’s wife, Karen, came on board 6 years ago. Their son, Jake, has been working with them for about eight years and is a seasoned installer with a great reputation for detail.
The McMillens noted another prominent family member has contributed to the company’s success: their little dog Skippy. Skippy – who is described as the store’s mascot or even a great sales”man” – has been coming to work with Pat for almost 12 years and adds to the friendly atmosphere of the store.
