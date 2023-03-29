Phillip Patrick “Skippy” Best, 53, of Fostoria, OH, formerly of St. Petersburg, sadly passed away Monday, March 27, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Skippy was born on November 1, 1969.

He was the son of the late John and Patricia Rupert McHenry.

Skippy loved everyone.

He will be remembered for his gentle soul and love for camping, riding motorcycles, and spending time with family.

Surviving are three brothers, Randy and his wife, Danille, Stuart and his wife, Carrie, and Shane; one sister, Kathy Smith and her husband, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Family and friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 802 Grove St., St. Petersburg, from 6-8 p.m. Thursday.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday from the funeral home.

Interment will be at St. Petersburg Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

