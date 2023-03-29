Police Identify Two Suspects Accused of Breaking into Camper in Perry Township

PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have identified two suspects involved in a burglary of a camper in Perry Township that occurred earlier this month.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Tuesday, March 28, the burglary happened around 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, on Barger Hollow Road, in Perry Township, Clarion County.

Police say the two suspects (pictured) accused of breaking into a victim’s camper were identified.

The suspects names were not released.

The victim is a 77-year-old Clarion man.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspects will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.