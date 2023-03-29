 

Police Identify Two Suspects Accused of Breaking into Camper in Perry Township

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Screenshot at Mar 28 07-23-25PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have identified two suspects involved in a burglary of a camper in Perry Township that occurred earlier this month.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Tuesday, March 28, the burglary happened around 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, on Barger Hollow Road, in Perry Township, Clarion County.

Police say the two suspects (pictured) accused of breaking into a victim’s camper were identified.

The suspects names were not released.

The victim is a 77-year-old Clarion man.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspects will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.

