Polka Homers Twice, Quinn Hits for Cycle as Redbank Valley Softball Rolls; Crissman Sharp on Mound in Union/A-C Valley Baseball Victory



NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Paytin Polka went 4 for 4 with a pair of home runs, four RBI and four runs scored and Quinn White hit for the cycle as the Redbank Valley softball team beat Clarion, 18-3, in four innings on Tuesday afternoon.

(Pictured above, Paytin Polka)

The Bulldogs had 22 hits in the win.

White went 4 for 4 and drove in four.

Kayauna Schimp also homered for Redbank and went 3 for 3 with three RBI.

Mackenzie Foringer picked up the win, striking out six in four innings.

Emily Troese hit a three-run homer for Clarion.

Bella Orr went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and Taylor Ripple was also 3 for 4 for the Bulldogs.

BASEBALL

Bailey Crissman was sharp, scattering six hits and giving up just one run over 6 2/3 innings as the Union/A-C Valley baseball team downed North Clarion, 7-1, at Showers Field in DuBois.

Crissman struck out four and walked two. The only run he surrendered came in the top of the first inning.

Aiden Hartle had a shutout going on the hill for North Clarion until Union/A-C Valley scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 2-1 lead and broke the game open with four runs in the fifth for a 6-1 advantage.

The Falcon Knights tacked on another run in the sixth.

Lane Bauer went 2 for 3 with a pair of runs scored and a RBI an Zach Cooper also had two hits for Union/A-C Valley.

Seth Best tripled for the Falcon Knights.

Kyle Rusiewicz was 2 for 3 for North Clarion.

FRANKLIN 6, MONITEAU 4

The Knights scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to break a 2-2 deadlock on the way to a win at Pullman Park in Butler.

Aiden McCracken drove in two with a triple in the big sixth inning for Franklin.

McCracken went 2 for 3 with three RBI.

Ethan Nightengale got the win in relief, striking out four and giving up one unearned run in two innings.

Connor Ealy took the loss for Moniteau.

Brock Matthews and Keagan Book each had multi-hit games for the Warriors.

