 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Polka Homers Twice, Quinn Hits for Cycle as Redbank Valley Softball Rolls; Crissman Sharp on Mound in Union/A-C Valley Baseball Victory

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 @ 01:03 AM

Posted by Mike Kilroy

IMG_2023-3-29-015241
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Paytin Polka went 4 for 4 with a pair of home runs, four RBI and four runs scored and Quinn White hit for the cycle as the Redbank Valley softball team beat Clarion, 18-3, in four innings on Tuesday afternoon.

(Pictured above, Paytin Polka)

The Bulldogs had 22 hits in the win.

White went 4 for 4 and drove in four.

Kayauna Schimp also homered for Redbank and went 3 for 3 with three RBI.

Mackenzie Foringer picked up the win, striking out six in four innings.

Emily Troese hit a three-run homer for Clarion.

Bella Orr went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and Taylor Ripple was also 3 for 4 for the Bulldogs.

BASEBALL

Bailey Crissman was sharp, scattering six hits and giving up just one run over 6 2/3 innings as the Union/A-C Valley baseball team downed North Clarion, 7-1, at Showers Field in DuBois.

Crissman struck out four and walked two. The only run he surrendered came in the top of the first inning.

Aiden Hartle had a shutout going on the hill for North Clarion until Union/A-C Valley scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 2-1 lead and broke the game open with four runs in the fifth for a 6-1 advantage.

The Falcon Knights tacked on another run in the sixth.

Lane Bauer went 2 for 3 with a pair of runs scored and a RBI an Zach Cooper also had two hits for Union/A-C Valley.

Seth Best tripled for the Falcon Knights.

Kyle Rusiewicz was 2 for 3 for North Clarion.

FRANKLIN 6, MONITEAU 4

The Knights scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to break a 2-2 deadlock on the way to a win at Pullman Park in Butler.

Aiden McCracken drove in two with a triple in the big sixth inning for Franklin.

McCracken went 2 for 3 with three RBI.

Ethan Nightengale got the win in relief, striking out four and giving up one unearned run in two innings.

Connor Ealy took the loss for Moniteau.

Brock Matthews and Keagan Book each had multi-hit games for the Warriors.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.