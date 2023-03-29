Shippenville Man Facing Aggravated Animal Cruelty Charge Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local man charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after his dog had to be euthanized due to “extreme neglect” waived his hearing on Tuesday.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Zachery Wayne Steele, of Shippenville, waived the following charges during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller:

– Aggravated Cruelty to Animals – Causing SBI or Death, Felony 3

– Cruelty to Animals, Misdemeanor 2

He is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clarion were dispatched on September 16, 2022, to a residence on Madison Street Extension in Sligo Borough, Clarion County, for an incident of animal cruelty.

Upon arrival, troopers interviewed a female who knows Zachery Steele. She said that Steele owns the five-year-old boxer (Paisley) that had been left at the residence. The dog was “skin and bones” and was laying down due to being so ill it could not sit up or walk, the complaint states.

Troopers also interviewed Steele’s sister who is also the resident at the house on Madison Street Extension. She said that she was incarcerated and came home yesterday (September 15) and found the dog at her residence. The dog had been left there by Steele, and the dog was very ill, the complaint indicates.

The woman contacted the police to get the dog to the veterinarian so she could get the help she needed, the complaint notes.

State Police in Clarion then took protective custody of the dog, and it was transported to Butler Veterinary Associates to be treated, the complaint states.

The trooper assigned to the case took pictures of the dog when it arrived at the veterinarian clinic. The dog was evaluated by medical staff, and it was determined to be “emaciated with generalized muscle wasting,” according to the complaint.

A couple of days later, the dog had to be euthanized due to “extreme neglect,” the complaint notes.

Charges were filed against Steele on February 23.

He was arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on March 8 in front of Judge Miller.

