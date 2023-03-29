SPONSORED: Deer Creek Winey Book Club Set for April 10
Wednesday, March 29, 2023 @ 12:03 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery’s Book Club will be meeting on Monday, April 10th.
The event is from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Share your love of reading with the group at Deer Creek Winery each month. Deer Creek’s monthly book club is held on the second Monday of each month.
To register, follow this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/book-club-tickets-565123669107
The event is FREE.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.
For more information on Deer Creek Winery, visit their website here.
