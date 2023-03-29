Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Service to Host Open House and Spring Auction This Saturday
KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Service is hosting an Open House and Spring Auction this Saturday, April 1.
The new station Open House event is from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Stop by, see the new station, grab some food, and enjoy the auction!
The auction begins at 1:00 p.m. Doors open at 12:00 p.m.
There will be a 50/50 raffle and food booth. Cash only.
The auction will include a wide variety of new indoor and outdoor decor.
All proceeds to benefit the Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Service.
Knox Ambulance station is located at 811 Petrolia Street, Knox, Pa.
For more information, please call 814-797-1263.
